Signing and singing for good cause

Pupils at Newminster Middle School in Morpeth used two skills in aid of the charity SignHealth.

Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 11:11 am
Pupils at Newminster Middle School pictured during this year’s Sign2Sing event.

They raised nearly £500 by holding a non-uniform day and learning to sing and sign, using the Makaton language programme, two songs,

The songs were ‘Gospel Medley’ (which actually had three spirituals within it – 'Oh When the Saints', 'Sing, Sing, Sing' and 'Swing Low') and 'Believe'.

Year 6 pupil Isla said: “We learned that being deaf does not stop you achieving your dreams and goals.

“I have loved learning Makaton signs and hope to continue this learning throughout my time at Newminster Middle School.”

She added: “I am already looking forward to next year’s Sign2Sing event.”

For more information about the deaf health charity, go to https://signhealth.org.uk

