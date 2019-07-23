Showcasing the arts at Wooler schools
Lucky pupils of Wooler First and Glendale Middle School have taken part in an arts festival.
The school hosted the event, organised by art leaders Peter Lindley and Jenny Hall, along with music leader Hannah Humphreys just before breaking up for the summer holidays.
As part of their Arts Mark project work this year, pupils from both schools have worked with artists from a wide range of artistic disciplines.
Parents and friends of the school, along with the many of the artists and practitioners involved in these projects, were invited to join the pupils for a showcase of their accomplishments this year.
One project, “Explore Arts at Woodhorn”, involved both schools working with artists on large scale artistic collaborations in a project funded by ‘Children in the Arts.’
With the support of Claire Newton from Creatively Conscious, pupils from Wooler First School worked with ceramic artist, Judith Davies to create pieces of ceramics inspired by an insect hive or colony.
Glendale Middle pupils worked with multi-disciplinary artist Amy Lord to create beautiful watercolour letters and origami envelopes, which were written offering advice to the younger pupils. Ceramics and ribbons were then threaded through the trees to create an installation inspired by a nest or a hive.
Displays of a further project, “Enfolding-The Art of Community,” created with Frances Anderson and Paula Turner of Drywater Arts in Amble, was also showcased. This project encouraged links between the two schools and the wider community through the symbolic practice of folding and binding.
Over a number of weeks, this theme was explored through binding and tying fabric to create wonderful shibori tie-dyed banners. Pupils experienced folding and dip-dyeing rice paper with silk paints, to create beautiful and unique kites. As a final part of the process, pupils enjoyed flying the kites they had made on the school field.
A community project: “Field for Wooler and Glendale”, inspired by Antony Gormley’s “Field”, saw an army of terracotta figures, created by children and staff from both schools, processing out of a classroom.
A joint school photography competition, inspired by another arts project completed earlier in the year, was also a highlight.