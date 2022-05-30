Shilbottle Primary School holds tea party to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

It was also the first time since the Covid pandemic began that families were welcomed in.

Pupils have spent the past two weeks studying the Queen's reign.

They wore red, white and blue and performed a range of songs from the last 70 years, beginning with I Believe, by Frankie Laine which was number one in the charts at the coronation.

Shilbottle Primary School pupils.

The party continued with an afternoon tea, ice cream and bouncy castle for the children.

Refreshments and a tombola were also provided which helped to raise funds for new sports equipment.