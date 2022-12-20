The jumpers are intended to be worn when the children attend out of school activities, to ensure there is a common identity; the jumpers are then returned to the school to ensure more children benefit, saving even more families the cost of purchasing a school jumper.

As a close knit community, many work together to support the children who attend the school.

Headteacher Gary Parnaby explained: “We are extremely fortunate to have such an excellent support from a wide range of organisations in the locality, which enables us to support families during the difficult times as well as ensuring our children are cared for and offered a range of learning opportunities.”

Shilbottle Primary School pupils with their new jumpers.

The school has received several grants from the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland over a number of years.

It has supported various extra-curricular activities, including books for the library and the development of a Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA).

In addition the Foundation has funded an out of school trip to Beamish to enable children to make links to their coal mining heritage.

It has also supported other non-curricular activities such as arts projects including dance workshops, visiting authors/poets and music workshops in conjunction with Highlights Rural Touring Company.

Mr Parnaby believes the community spirit in Shilbottle is a key strength of the village and says this was demonstrated throughout the recent pandemic and continues to be evident in the cost of living crisis.

The parish council have a longstanding relationship with the school and are currently working with the children’s School Council to create a forest area in the village.

Members of St James’ Church have also developed close links with the school.

Mr Parnaby said: “As a small rural village those unfamiliar with Shilbottle may be mistaken that the residents have limited access to facilities and services which could not be further from the truth!

"The numerous organisations in the village all donate toward the school’s Christmas raffle and summer fair; these include KChem, the village pharmacy and post office, The Running Fox artisan bakery and café, Star Pizza (who donated free pizzas for all of the children for their Christmas parties!), the village Morrison store, The Secret Spa at Village Farm, with its own swimming pool, Lal Khazana, the village Indian cuisine restaurant and the Shilbottle Community Centre who support arts and creative activities for the school.

"Even the village window cleaner, Rob Hedley and Son, donate a free window cleaning service to the fund raising events which demonstrates how the whole community pulls together to support the school and the children who attend.”

The school is also grateful to other organisations such as the Alnwick Rotary Club who support children with gifts at Christmas time and Starbucks, Sainsbury’s and Notes of Northumberland who support the school throughout the year.