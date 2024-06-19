Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cramlington Shanklea Primary School has retained its ‘good’ rating from Ofsted.

Inspectors praised the school’s focus on reading and noted leaders’ efforts to increase the ambition and consistency in the curriculum.

They also praised pupil behaviour, noting that younger pupils are particularly enthusiastic about their learning.

A school spokesperson said: “We are really proud of TEAM Shanklea's achievements so far, and it's fantastic that Ofsted recognised that Shanklea is 'a caring and highly inclusive place to learn, grow and develop; that staff nurture pupils and care for them deeply and pupils strongly value the difference in other people.'

“The pupils were so enthusiastic throughout the two day inspection and talked passionately about their school and all the exciting opportunities they'd been part of including, Newcastle Eagles basketball matches to celebrate their reading achievements; glow in the dark football and bubble football; attending the theatre linked to their English work; learning new skills such as geocaching and kayaking; science and engineering afternoons and their favourite end of year event: The Colour Run!

“Since January 2023, we’ve implemented a new curriculum and assessment system across all subject areas and a positive behaviour approach throughout school focusing on supporting pupils' individual needs. These changes led by the team were also recognised by Ofsted. The team will now continue to embed these positive changes.”

“We want to say a huge thank you to the team, governors, pupils and families for their continued support.”