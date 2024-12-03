Seghill Landfill Education Hub inspires future leaders

The Education Hub at Seghill Restored Landfill located in Cramlington and operated by SUEZ recycling and recovery UK welcomed its second school visit in October, hosting a Key Stage 2 class and their six teachers from Seaton Delaval First School.

The visit combined classroom learning with hands-on activities to teach children about sustainability, waste management, and protecting wildlife.

The day began in the classroom, where the pupils learned about the landfill process, the importance of the 3 Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle), and how restored landfill sites can create thriving habitats for wildlife, including red squirrels, hedgehogs, and bees.

Kitted out with high-visibility vests, hard hats, and clipboards, the group went on a guided nature walk through the site’s restored areas. They ticked off wildlife sightings, explored Hedgehog Hill and the Red Squirrel habitat, viewed the on-site beehives, and observed the surroundings through a telescope at the nature trail’s summit.

The pupils kitted out, ready to explore the nature trail

This was coupled with learning about how the site continues to generate electricity from the gas stored underground.

The visit concluded with a creative activity in the marquee, where the children made bird feeders to take back to school which now feature around the school’s grounds.

Kirsty Edwards, Teacher at Seaton Delaval First School said: "The trip perfectly complemented our autumn term topics on animals and their habitats, as well as our persuasive writing unit on the environment and climate change.

"The SUEZ team couldn’t have been more welcoming, and the classroom setup was fantastic. The kids loved wearing the hi-vis jackets and hard hats, and they were thrilled to see their bird feeders now hanging proudly on our school field. We learned so much and would love to visit again in the summer."

The pupils had the chance to get hands-on with sustainability, building their own bird feeders to take home and display at school

Victoria Pritchard, Regional Landfill Manager at SUEZ, added: “We’re passionate about engaging with schools and the local community to explain the importance of sustainability and the role restored landfill sites can play in supporting wildlife and generating renewable energy.

"Hosting schools like Seaton Delaval First School at the Seghill Education Hub is an opportunity to inspire the next generation to think creatively and act responsibly when it comes to protecting our planet. We’re delighted the children and teachers found the visit so enriching, and we look forward to welcoming more schools in the future."

With two successful school visits completed and more planned for 2025, the Seghill Landfill Educational Hub is helping to inspire the next generation to care for the environment and take action to protect it.