Education regulator Ofsted has praised a Northumberland school following an inspection last month.

Inspectors visited Seghill First School on June 11 and 12, rating the school ‘good’ overall and in all individual categories.

The school, which has 104 pupils aged three to nine, has held this rating since 2018.

Ofsted praised the school’s teaching of reading, noting it is “at the heart of the curriculum.” The inspection report said: “The school makes sure that extra help is provided for pupils who find reading difficult. This is helping pupils to catch up quickly.

Seghill First School was inspected by education regulator Ofsted in June. (Picture by Jane Coltman)

“The school ensures that pupils read books that match the words and letter sounds they know. Pupils enjoy the books they choose to read for pleasure. They are well supported to read fluently.”

Inspectors also praised behaviour at the school, saying in their report: “Pupils learn to empathise with others. This contributes to the calm environment in school.”

The report added: “This is a school where everyone is made to feel welcome. Pupils respect and appreciate the staff who care for them.”

Ofsted also praised Seghill First School’s support for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities, saying the school was “ambitious” for all pupils to achieve highly.

Inspectors said: “The school has effective systems to identify and assess the needs of pupils with SEND.

“The school seeks advice from external experts such as speech and language therapists to help inform the precise support that pupils need.”

The report noted that the school could improve by ensuring “that assessment is used well across all subjects” and that it should “continue to support subject leaders so that they can monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of the curriculum.”

However, the report also said: “The school has successfully addressed previous weaknesses in the curriculum.

“The curriculum for all subjects clearly defines the small steps of important knowledge that pupils need to learn from early years to year four. Staff have received training to help them to best teach the new curriculum.”

Inspectors noted that attendance is improving and there is a wide range of experiences and trips available to pupils.