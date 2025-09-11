Seaton Valley schools welcome pupils after £50m investment in learning and sports facilities
Northumberland County Council invested £50m into new facilities for Whytrig Middle School and the renamed Seaton Valley High School – and a ribbon cutting has now taken place to help celebrate the opening.
Work began back in March 2024 and during this year’s summer holidays the final touches were put in place to welcome over 1,000 pupils to both schools back at the start of the new term.
Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, Cabinet Member for Inspiring Young People at Northumberland County Council, said: “This has been an amazingly ambitious project and a huge investment for the Council which showcases our ambitions for the future of education.
“Speaking to students and staff you can see and hear the enthusiasm they have to be now using this building.
“The new shared campus is a state-of-the-art learning environment for future generations. It also houses cutting-edge sports facilities including a fitness studio, swimming pool and 3G pitch.
“And crucially the schools are also net-zero carbon in operation.”
Susan Dungworth, Chair of Governors at the Seaton Valley Federation of Schools, added: "Today marks an exciting milestone for our community, as we open the doors to two state-of-the-art new schools.
“These educational and sporting facilities represent a significant investment in the future of our children and the wider community in Seaton Valley, providing inspiring new learning environments and opportunities.
“We are thrilled to welcome our students and staff and thank everyone who worked tirelessly to bring these wonderful new facilities to life.”