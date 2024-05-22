Seaton Valley Federation schools in Northumberland receive School Mental Health Award for well-being support
The Seaton Valley Federation, which consists of Seaton Sluice Middle School, Whytrig Middle School, and Astley Community High School, has been awarded bronze standard of the School Mental Health Award.
The award, administered by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools, acknowledges the schools’ well-being activities, supportive environment, and staff workload.
John Barnes, executive headteacher of the Seaton Valley Federation, said: ‘This is a very big assessment to pass and a prestigious award. Not many schools have it.
“I would like to thank Karen McSparron, head of school for Seaton Sluice Middle School, for leading on this and also thank the federation team who worked with her.
“We are all very proud of achieving this award.”
Susan Dungworth, chair of the federation’s governors, said: “Thank you everyone involved. This is a fantastic achievement and something that can only improve the health and well-being of our staff and pupils.”
