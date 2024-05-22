Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Schools in Northumberland have been recognised for their mental health and well-being provision.

The Seaton Valley Federation, which consists of Seaton Sluice Middle School, Whytrig Middle School, and Astley Community High School, has been awarded bronze standard of the School Mental Health Award.

The award, administered by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools, acknowledges the schools’ well-being activities, supportive environment, and staff workload.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Barnes, executive headteacher of the Seaton Valley Federation, said: ‘This is a very big assessment to pass and a prestigious award. Not many schools have it.

The Seaton Valley Federation, which includes Astley Community High School, received a bronze School Mental Health Award. (Photo by Google)

“I would like to thank Karen McSparron, head of school for Seaton Sluice Middle School, for leading on this and also thank the federation team who worked with her.

“We are all very proud of achieving this award.”