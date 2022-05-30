Seaton Sluice Middle School received a grant from the Ted Weekes Fund for £2,000 in 2019 to develop a community garden in its school grounds.

Unfortunately, due to lockdown, the project was put on hold but when the school opened up again, staff decided they would revive the project and combine it with a celebration of Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

A school spokesperson said: “We held a number of volunteer days where pupils, parents, carers and members of the local community came together to make this happen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The jubilee garden at Seaton Sluice Middle School is officially opened.

"Great fun was had by all in building raised beds, specially planted with sensory plants; moving enormous piles of soil supplied by RBB group; and bark chippings supplied by Morgan Sindall; creating an arch and a seat; and adding a bird feeding area.

“In addition to this, we had an amazing team from Barclays Bank who gave us a grant of nearly £400 and came to add our stepping stone paths and beautiful planters.

“The plan is to continue to develop the garden year on year.”

The garden was opened by the Chair of Governors, Susan Dungworth, in a special ceremony which was followed by an afternoon tea in the school hall, with music from local folk group Beeswing.

The jubilee garden at Seaton Sluice Middle School.

The spokesperson added: “A wonderful time was had by all and we hope that our children and members of the local community will be able to enjoy the garden for many years to come.”