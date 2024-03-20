Seaton Sluice pupils celebrate Shakespeare Week with flash mob at Alnwick Castle
Children from Seaton Sluice Middle School took part in a nationwide flash mob, joining students from across the UK with an exciting performance of Macbeth
It was all part of Shakespeare Week, the annual national celebration of the Bard in primary schools.
Led by Big Foot Theatre Company, the story of Macbeth was told through dance.
Daniel Watkins, Alnwick Castle education, learning and engagement officer, said: “We were delighted to host this event with the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.
"There are strong links between Alnwick Castle and Shakespeare, from the death of Scottish King Malcolm III at Alnwick (the inspiration for Macbeth) to the Percy characters featured in Shakespeare’s history plays, to Henry ‘the Wizard Earl’ of Northumberland, who lived in Elizabethan London close to the Bard himself.
“We’re thrilled to continue these links in 2024.”
Shakespeare Week was celebrating its 10-year anniversary and the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust invited all schools, families and children nationwide to take part in celebrations.
Over the past decade it has impacted the lives of hundreds of thousands of children and teachers, helping to make children’s first experience with Shakespeare a positive one.
Sally Gray, Shakespeare Week project manager at the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, said: “This flash mob marks the start of celebrations. Throughout the week, there will be several events in libraries and cultural organisations across the country, and of course in Shakespeare’s hometown of Stratford-upon-Avon.”
Free-to-access activities and resources for teachers and home-educators are available at www.shakespeareweek.org.uk/.