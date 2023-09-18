Watch more videos on Shots!

The government regulator visited the school over two days in July, and has maintained the middle school’s ‘good’ rating.

Head of school Karen McSparron said: “It is an excellent report and everyone should be very proud of their hard work and contribution towards this outcome.

“I feel this report is completely deserved and is a true reflection of what goes on here every day.

Seaton Sluice Middle School is rated 'good' by Ofsted.

“A report with so many positive comments reflects the dedication, enthusiasm, and effort from our school team”

According to the report, pupils’ vocabulary and language skills are a priority for staff, and additional support is in place for students who need it.

It said: “Pupils who struggle to meet the school’s high expectations are supported well.

“External speakers, small-group work, and other interventions are used to help pupils get back on track.

“Leaders are inclusive and determined that every pupil can succeed at the school.”

The report added: “Staff know pupils well. They make suitable adjustments to lesson activities to support pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities.”

The report also praised the “wide range of enrichment opportunities” at the school and described its approach to the mental health and well-being of pupils and staff as “a strength of the school.”

The school’s careers curriculum and personal, social, and health education lessons were commended, although inspectors advised that more depth was necessary for its spiritual, moral, social and cultural curriculum.

Safeguarding arrangements were found to be effective and bullying at the school was rare and immediately dealt with.

The report said: “Pupils at Seaton Sluice Middle School are proud of their school community.

“They say that everyone is welcome and that teachers will always help them do their best. Inspectors agree.”

Executive Headteacher at the Seaton Valley Federation, John Barnes, said, “I am delighted with this report and am extremely proud of the school, staff and students.