Seaton Sluice Middle School pupils quiz life peer as part of Learn with the Lords programme
Pupils at a Northumberland school have been quizzing a member of the House of Lords.
Life peer Don Touhig video called pupils at Seaton Sluice Middle School last month as part of the Learn with the Lords programme.
He spoke about the role of members of the House of Lords and answered questions on the safety of parliamentarians, a typical working day for a peer, and the makeup of the House of Lords from members of the School Parliament, who then fed back his answers to their ‘constituents’.
