Seaton Delaval school's samba group performs at Rise North East conference

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 27th Mar 2025, 11:12 BST

A Seaton Delaval school’s samba group has taken to the stage for their first public performance.

Whytrig Middle School’s Whamba! group performed at the Rise North East conference at the Grand Hotel, Gosforth Park, in Newcastle, and impressed attendees with their vibrant samba rhythms.

Since November last year, the group of school pupils has been working closely with Blyth Valley Samba, a community samba band, in an exciting inter-generational collaboration.

The partnership has allowed the pupils to learn the art of samba music and become confident in using their drumming equipment, thanks to funding from the Opening School Facilities (OSF) programme.

Whamba! and Blyth Valley Samba.Whamba! and Blyth Valley Samba.
Sporting their eye catching yellow t-shirts with a logo designed specially by their schoolmate, Whamba! gave a special performance and demonstrated their drumming skills and stage presence.

“Performing with Blyth Valley Samba has given us both drumming skills and team working skills,” said Tristan a very enthusiastic member of the band.

The OSF programme, delivered by Rise North East, has supported the development of school activities like Whamba! across the region.

The event brought together representatives from 87 schools to celebrate the achievements and lasting impact of the OSF programme, which has enriched the lives of thousands of young people and created valuable community connections.

Pupils from Whythrig Middle School's Whamba! group.Pupils from Whythrig Middle School's Whamba! group.
Rexie Fraser, chair of Blyth Valley Samba said: “Supporting Whamba! has been an incredibly rewarding experience for us. We’re excited to work with these young people as they grow in confidence and skill.”

Blyth Valley Samba continues its community work, with an aim to use music as a tool to celebrate local spirit and creativity.

