Whytrig Middle School has been awarded a Primary Science Quality Mark.

Whytrig Middle School has been awarded a Primary Science Quality Mark in recognition of the work and progress being made in science teaching and learning.

Only 250 of the prestigious awards have been awarded to schools to celebrate their commitment to excellence in science teaching and learning this year.

Associate Professor Jane Turner, PSQM National Director, said: “Schools that have achieved a Primary Science Quality Mark have demonstrated a significant commitment to science teaching and learning, even at this challenging time for schools.

"The profile and quality of science in each awarded school is very high.

"Children are engaging with great science both in and outside the classroom, developing positive attitudes towards science as well as secure scientific understanding and skills.

"Science subject leaders, their colleagues, head teachers, children, parents and governors should be very proud.”

A delighted Helen Campbell and Deb McClellan, who led the submission, said: “This acknowledges how hard all of the staff and children have worked to promote and improve science at Whytrig.

"We are really proud of how far we have come – and what a great springboard this is for the future of science at our school.”

Jon Souter, Head of School, added: “The award of PSQM is a wonderful achievement for our school and all those involved.