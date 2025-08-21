Seaton Delaval students and staff celebrate brilliant grades this GCSE results day.

Students at Astley Community High School look forward to their next steps as many got the results they needed to progress to the school’s sixth form at Seaton Valley High School or local colleges.

Pupils Lily S, Poppy E, and Georgina B were excited to achieve excellent GCSE grades across their subjects and have confirmed they will all be returning to the school’s sixth form to study A-levels in a range of subjects including Maths, History, English Literature and French.

Joseph H also achieved excellent results and is excited to be completing BTECs in Digital Media, Sport and Business.

Head of school, Richard Goodman said: “It is great to see so many students with positive results and I am proud of the hard work and effort they put into their studies.

"The success also springs from the dedication and support that our staff have put in place. The results they have achieved will open the doors for the next stage in each student’s educational journey.

Chair of Governors, Susan Dungworth also commented: “I am immensely proud of the results our students have achieved, they are a credit to themselves, their families and the school.

"They have achieved some excellent GCSE results, which are testament to their hard work and dedication over their three years at Astley.”