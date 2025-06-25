Pupils from Seahouses Primary School have been treated to an educational boat trip to the Farne Islands.

The experience, where pupils saw the rich variety of wildlife living so close to home, helped bring learning to life.

And for some it was their first visit.

Vicky Allen, headteacher, said: “We are so fortunate to have such a rich and diverse environment right on our doorstep to support our curriculum. Experiences like this bring learning to life in a way that the classroom alone cannot.”

Seahouses Primary School pupils ahead of their trip to the Farne Islands.

The school is also grateful to local businesses such as Billy Shiel’s for funding this amazing opportunity.

Mrs Allen said> “Even though many of our children live in the area a lot of them have never actually visited the Farne Islands before.”

A fantastic local guide from the National Trust helped bring the visit to life, sharing insights about the wildlife, history, and natural beauty of the islands.