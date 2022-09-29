The school received a visit from the creative learning team from the Laing Art Gallery in Newcastle, as part of their exciting learning programme supporting Lindisfarne Gospels’ visit to the North East on loan from the British Library.

The children were invited to take part in a range of interactive workshops focusing on the wonderful history of the gospels and the groundbreaking artistic techniques used by the monks on Holy Island over 1,300 years ago.

The children held and explored some of the early materials used to create pigments and colour in 700AD. They couldn’t believe that natural resources such as oyster shells, locally occurring rocks and even oak nuts were used to create the vivid colours of the gospels. Then we were all invited to create our own beautifully intricate lettering in the style of Eadfrith the monk.

Seahouses Primary School pupils with some of the pilgrims who visited.

As the perfect way to finish off the day, pupils attended an assembly held by volunteers from a variety of church backgrounds, led by David Pott, pilgrimage consultant for the Diocese of Durham where the children were welcomed to handle artefacts linked to the gospels including a full sized replica of the gospels and a life size replica of an Anglo Saxon coffin - as like the one used to transport St Cuthbert to Durham where his remains still lie.

The children then waved the pilgrims off on the next leg of their journey as they trekked to Holy Island.