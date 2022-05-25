Seahouses pupils impress Bamburgh Castle owners

As the children have been learning all about the castle, steeped in a rich history dating all the way back to the Anglo Saxon kings, present-day keepers Francis and Claire Watson Armstrong were invited along to share their love for not only the magnificent building but the historical figures who have played a part in the castles upkeep, fame and splendour over the ages.

Francis said: “We thoroughly enjoyed meeting the young people at Seahouses Primary School who are the next generation to enjoy visiting the castle and having it as part of their community.

"My wife and I were exceptionally impressed by their knowledge of Bamburgh Castle and its place in history. It made us both very proud to see how much Bamburgh means to these young people.

Seahouses Primary School pupils with Bamburgh Castle owners Francis and Claire Watson Armstrong.

"We were delighted to come and meet with them and answer their questions and look forward to welcoming them back to the castle soon.”

Head teacher Vickie Allen added: “At Seahouses Primary school we work incredibly hard to tailor our creative and ambitious curriculum to include our children’s interests and also consider their rich local identity.