Seahouses pupils celebrate World Book Day in their pyjamas

Pupils love to read every day - for pleasure, for learning, for the adventures it can bring and to help broaden their understanding of the wider world around us.

For World Book Day on Thursday, they requested a cosy day to snuggle up with a good book and they arrived at school all wrapped up in pyjamas with their favourite books in tow.

Staff were also on hand ready to offer pupils hot chocolate (with marshmallows), biscuits and of course marvellous books.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World Book Day at Seahouses Primary School.

Ms Keenan, English lead at Seahouses Primary School, said “World Book Day is one of our favourite days in the academic calendar.

“It is a wonderful opportunity to raise the profile of reading and we are always very keen to join in.

"As a school we are also increasingly mindful of the rising cost of living and the pressures that novelty dressing up days can bring to our families.

She added: "We would rather parents and carers spent a few pounds on an inclusive book for their children than line the pockets of large supermarkets, when buying book character costumes, all in the name of reading!

World Book Day at Seahouses Primary School.

"The children came up with a fantastic alternative idea and pyjama day worked out beautifully. The hot chocolates certainly went down a treat!”

Pupils came to school in their pyjamas and enjoyed reading a book with a hot chocolate.