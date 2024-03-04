Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All 69 pupils travelled to Sunderland Empire to experience first-hand the wonders of the award-winning Broadway and West End smash hit Shrek The Musical.

It was arranged as part of the school’s commitment to the performing arts, music and creativity.

Head teacher Vickie Allen said: “The children have seen numerous shows, such as Matilda in London, Annie at the Sunderland Empire and local performances at Alnwick Playhouse plus much more. Each and every time the children leave the theatre they are utterly mesmerised. The awe and wonder in their faces makes it infinitely worthwhile.

Seahouses Middle School pupils at Sunderland Empire.