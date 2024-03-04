Seahouses Primary School pupils make 120-mile round trip to watch Shrek the Musical at Sunderland Empire
and live on Freeview channel 276
All 69 pupils travelled to Sunderland Empire to experience first-hand the wonders of the award-winning Broadway and West End smash hit Shrek The Musical.
It was arranged as part of the school’s commitment to the performing arts, music and creativity.
Head teacher Vickie Allen said: “The children have seen numerous shows, such as Matilda in London, Annie at the Sunderland Empire and local performances at Alnwick Playhouse plus much more. Each and every time the children leave the theatre they are utterly mesmerised. The awe and wonder in their faces makes it infinitely worthwhile.
“The team at Seahouses Primary are very aware of the geographical limitations that our children have to overcome. Barriers, such as poor public transport infrastructure, can mean that some of our children simply would never be able to attend such events without the school offering solutions such as this for them and ongoing support from parents.”