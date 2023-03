Children in reception, Year 1 and Year 2 went to see Remarkable Robin at Alnwick Playhouse, while Year 3 and 4 pupils went to see The Lion King at Sunderland Empire.

Later this year, Year 6 pupils will travel to London to see Matilda in the West End.

Fundraising is undertaken on a regular basis to ensure costs are kept as low as possible.

Seahouses pupils at Alnwick Playhouse.