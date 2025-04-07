Sea fishing students pass training course in Amble

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 10:55 BST
Seven students took a three-week ‘Introduction to Commercial Fishing’ course in Amble run by Anglo Scottish Seafish Training.

The students who applied for the course came from as far afield as Brighton and London and six have already gone on to get full-time jobs on fishing vessels.

The course includes Sea Survival, First Aid, Fire Fighting and Basic Health And Safety

The course is fully funded thanks to the MCA, MMO Seafish and the Department of Environment

Names are being taken for the next course, date to be confirmed.

Anyone interested should contact Dennis Osborne, the training manager for Anglo-Scottish Seafish Training, on 07702042551.

