Scores of students take part in climate change protest in Alnwick
More than 100 students took part in a protest in Alnwick to demand action on climate change.
The third YouthStrike4Climate protest was part of a global strike day which saw thousands of people take to the streets across the UK and around the world.
The Alnwick event on Friday September 19 was organised by students from Duchess’s Community High School (DCHS) but pupils from other schools were there too, along with many adult supporters.
The main organisers were Daisy Carnegie (Year 10), Matthew Bradley (Year 11), with support from Katie Carnegie (Year 11), Lily Warren (Year 10) and Bobby Ashburn (Year 11).
A spokesman for YouthStrike4Climate Alnwick said: “It was an incredibly successful day with well over 100 people turning out.
“It was the biggest turnout yet for Alnwick by far, and the biggest UK and global climate mobilisation ever with over 200 strikes in the UK alone!”
The protest officially began opposite the Willowburn car park, near the roundabout. The protesters then moved into the town centre, taking over the Tenantry column bus shelter before heading to the Alnwick marketplace.
A few people gave speeches before the protesters moved to The Alnwick Garden and Treehouse. They then returned to the market place and back to school.
Another protest will take place to coincide with the next global event.
Although DCHS allowed the pupils to take part, it was not involved in organising it.
The global protests come ahead of a summit at the UN this week that will urge countries to do more to avoid the worst effects of climate change.