School's week of activities to put spotlight on healthy living
Pupils at Scremerston First School spent a week thinking about healthy living and how to make healthy choices for themselves.
Monday, 21st February 2022, 1:26 pm
Headteacher Sarah Smith said: “Activities based around healthy food choices, looking after teeth and growing their own food in the school garden have filled the week with memorable experiences that we hope will help the children remember how important it is to look after themselves.
“Huge thanks to Sally from The Hirsel for giving the school a day of making healthy snacks and to The Green Shop (Bridge Street, Berwick) for helping the school out with bamboo toothbrushes for every child.”