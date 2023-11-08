Schools in Seaton Sluice and Seaton Delaval donate old books to good causes after curriculum changes
Seaton Sluice Middle School, Whytrig Middle School, and Astley Community High School donated two van loads of good condition but no longer used textbooks to Sunderland charity Book Aid for Africa.
The organisation sends used books to be reused at African schools, colleges, and universities.
Some fiction books have also been donated to The Book Nook shop at Seaton Delaval Hall, which helps fund the National Trust property’s maintenance.
John Barnes, executive headteacher of the schools, said: “We are extremely pleased to see these books being used again and supporting children both close to home and far afield.
“We have accumulated the books over a number of years and with curriculum changes we are unable to use them in our schools.
“Thank you to the school team for sorting and delivering the books to their new destinations.”