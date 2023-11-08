Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seaton Sluice Middle School, Whytrig Middle School, and Astley Community High School donated two van loads of good condition but no longer used textbooks to Sunderland charity Book Aid for Africa.

The organisation sends used books to be reused at African schools, colleges, and universities.

Some fiction books have also been donated to The Book Nook shop at Seaton Delaval Hall, which helps fund the National Trust property’s maintenance.

The schools' caretaker Alex Henry delivered two van loads of books to Book Aid for Africa. (Photo by SVF)

John Barnes, executive headteacher of the schools, said: “We are extremely pleased to see these books being used again and supporting children both close to home and far afield.

“We have accumulated the books over a number of years and with curriculum changes we are unable to use them in our schools.