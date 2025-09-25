Some schools in Northumberland are among those across the UK that can now apply for a £1,000 grant to boost their school breakfast club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If successful, the grant can be spent on any aspect of their club – from equipment and food to staffing costs.

Research for the report ‘Hungry to Learn: The impact of morning hunger on our schoolchildren’ was undertaken between January 30 and February 20 this year and 70% of the participating teachers said they have seen an increase in pupils from working families struggling to afford breakfast at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research from Kellogg’s, which awards cash grants to schools as part of its Breakfast Club programme, found that breakfast clubs are an essential start to the day with a third of teachers (36%) saying that they see children arriving at school hungry every day.

In the latest round, schools of secondary age can still apply for a breakfast club grant.

In the last academic year, 41 schools in North East received a Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Grant to support with the vital work of their breakfast clubs.

Andrew Ridge, social impact and sustainability manager at Kellogg’s, said: “School breakfast clubs are a vital provision to ensure children don’t enter the classroom with rumbling tummies.

“We’ve been backing school breakfast clubs since way back in 1998 because we know how important a good breakfast is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s more than just food – it’s a way to help kids, families and schools start the day right, and we’re really proud to be part of that.”

Applications for grants are now open and schools of secondary age can apply at www.tfaforms.com/5188034