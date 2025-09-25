Schools in Northumberland can apply for a breakfast club grant to help tackle morning hunger
If successful, the grant can be spent on any aspect of their club – from equipment and food to staffing costs.
Research for the report ‘Hungry to Learn: The impact of morning hunger on our schoolchildren’ was undertaken between January 30 and February 20 this year and 70% of the participating teachers said they have seen an increase in pupils from working families struggling to afford breakfast at home.
The research from Kellogg’s, which awards cash grants to schools as part of its Breakfast Club programme, found that breakfast clubs are an essential start to the day with a third of teachers (36%) saying that they see children arriving at school hungry every day.
In the last academic year, 41 schools in North East received a Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Grant to support with the vital work of their breakfast clubs.
Andrew Ridge, social impact and sustainability manager at Kellogg’s, said: “School breakfast clubs are a vital provision to ensure children don’t enter the classroom with rumbling tummies.
“We’ve been backing school breakfast clubs since way back in 1998 because we know how important a good breakfast is.
“It’s more than just food – it’s a way to help kids, families and schools start the day right, and we’re really proud to be part of that.”
Applications for grants are now open and schools of secondary age can apply at www.tfaforms.com/5188034