Schools to get help spotting potential new teachers among their own pupils
North East schools are to get a helping hand recruiting new teachers – from among their own pupils.
Experts say schools are facing a growing staff crisis, with a potential shortage of 50,000 teachers in England in the next five years - equivalent to 14 for each secondary school.
The North East could be in need of more than 2,000 teachers in five years’ time, with Hartlepool one of the worst places for falling numbers.
Now education company Tes is launching a new programme, Tomorrow's Teachers, to help schools identify possible future teachers among their own pupils and nurture them to join the profession.
Pupils will be guided through a structured course that introduces them to teaching and allows them to gain relevant skills and experience back at their old school.
In 2017, 43,000 teachers left the profession. More 20% of new teachers quit within their first two years of joining and 33% within their first five.
But the number of secondary pupils is expected to climb from 3,191,780 in 2016 to 3,838,700 by 2024, an increase of more than 20%.
Tes has engaged 15 ‘founding partner schools’ from all corners of the UK to help inform the development and feasibility of the programme. These include Passmores Academy & Harlow College in Essex, The Cabot Learning Federation in Bristol and The Education Alliance in Yorkshire.
Lord Jim Knight, Chief Education & External Officer at Tes said: “The shortage of teachers could have devastating consequences for the next generation’s education.
“If every school in the country spotted a potential teacher from its student cohort each year, and then gave them the practical skills and support to get them on that career path, it could have a very positive impact.”
Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner MP said: “If we don’t take action, the teacher recruitment crisis we’re facing will only get worse.
“I welcome anything we can do to encourage more young people to consider a career in teaching and hope students are inspired by Tomorrow’s Teachers to find out more about this rewarding vocation.”