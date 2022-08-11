Schools across North Tyneside run uniform schemes to help support families and reduce waste

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The schools holding schemes are Hadrian Park Primary School, Whitley Bay High School, Benton Dene School, and Burradon Community Primary School.

Each of the schools will be holding their own unique schemes with the common goal of supporting families in buying/obtaining school uniforms for their children ahead of the beginning of the new school term.

Hadrian Park Primary School will be supplying a trolley of pre-owned uniforms which one of the childrens’ parents takes to the gates of the school, on either a Monday or Friday, at the end of the school day.

North Tyneside schools are on form when it comes to helping families with uniforms.

The uniforms on the trolley can be bought for just £1.

Alternatively, parents can bring in an old item of uniform to swap for another one.

Whitley Bay High School’s scheme helps children whose parents are unable to attain uniforms by pre-paying for uniform for certain students.

The school also holds a small stock of items that it is able to distribute, discreetly, to help students when an item of uniform is required, including PE kit.

For colder months, the school has an arrangement with football club Newcastle United for donations of winter coats, which are distributed to students in need.

The school says the uniform support also helps students partake in school trips by helping them obtain necessary items of clothing for bad weather.

Benton Dene’s school uniform scheme includes a a range opportunities for students to obtain spare or pre-owned uniforms.

A table of available items are left out for parents at parents evenings to take what their child may need in terms of items of uniform.

Information about the school’s uniform support scheme can be found in their school newsletter, where parents are invited to contact the home school link team, who will put a collection of items together and send them to the home of the student.

Burradon Primary has been liaising directly with parents to ask questions about their uniform needs.

Local schemes are advertised on the school’s website and a stock of donated items is kept in school and is distributed to parents who complete a uniform request sheet.

Coun Steven Phillips, cabinet member for children, young people and education at North Tyneside Council, said: “We know that the cost of school uniform can be a concern for some, and it’s brilliant to see our local schools being proactive and supporting their pupils and families.

“With the rising cost of living and a climate emergency, schemes like these are extremely beneficial.”

The schemes come as new guidance on school uniforms comes into effect later this year in September.

The guidance, which requires schools to make uniforms affordable for families, is said to ‘pave the way’ for supporting families in need of help amidst the cost of living crisis in the UK, as the schemes aim to simultaneously help save money and address the climate crisis.

To find out about uniform schemes near you, contact your local school to find out what options are available for your children.