School unites in black and white

Children across all year groups at Our Lady and St Anne’s Catholic Primary took part in a special Black and White Day, designed to promote and celebrate diversity as well as a love of football - and their near neighbours The Magpies.

The school is within hearing distance of the famous stadium at St James’ Park, and is a popular neighbour with strong ties to the school - where staff member Ian Ramsey has been a Toon fan for 50 years.

The event was held just prior to the Premier League club winning the Carabao Cup Final at the weekend (16) after a 70-year trophy drought.

“Pupils showed their appreciation for Newcastle United Football Club and the opportunities Newcastle United Foundation have provided our school,” said Headteacher Sam Henzell.

“The NU Foundation has worked closely with OLSA for the last few years, providing sports tuition across Early Years Foundation Stage to Year 6 every week. The pupils have a brilliant relationship with Josh Banyard, the coach, who is Community Captain of Newcastle United Foundation, and also coaches Key Stage 2 Football Club after school for our pupils.”

Our Lady and St Anne’s close ties with The Magpies also saw the Year 6 class recently work with graphic design company Lines Behind to create colourful artwork for the Foundation’s new InPost lockers, while some of the children chose to design their own Newcastle United scarves for Black and White Day.

It was the first time that the school, part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, had held the event, which involved staff as well as pupils.

“We were also celebrating our unique diversity by wearing black and white colours,” continued Mrs Henzell.

“Staff were also wearing black and white, and we have some dedicated, long-standing NUFC supporters in our staff team. Ian Ramsey is a Teaching Assistant and has been supporting the club for 50 years. He was very eager for our school to show support to his well-loved club.”

“The event was important to us, because we value our strong sense of community, and we believe this was another opportunity for us to demonstrate this as a school family,” she added.

“We are situated very close to St James’ Park and we are always eager to develop our link with the club, as our aim is to provide opportunities and raise aspirations for our pupils. We really do feel that we are ‘united’ as a school family.”

1 . Contributed Our Lady and St Anne's Catholic Primary pupils celebrate Black and White Day Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Our Lady and St Anne's Catholic Primary pupils celebrate Black and White Day Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Our Lady and St Anne's Catholic Primary pupils celebrate Black and White Day Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Our Lady and St Anne's Catholic Primary pupils celebrate Black and White Day Photo: Submitted Photo Sales