The Duchess Community High School in Alnwick is holding a car boot sale to raise funds for a trip to the Galapagos Islands

The fund-raiser is being held in the school car park on Saturday, June 15 from 9am to 12 noon.

All the funds raised are going towards a trip to the Galapagos Islands next year.

Around 60 students will make the trip of a lifetime there.

The cost is £10 per car and there will also be cold refreshments and a cake stall.

Experienced volunteers from the Alnwick Lions, who themselves hold a regularly car boot sale, have kindly agreed to help.

Anyone who would like to sell should arrive between 8am and 8.45am and people are urged to bring along a collapsible table if you have one – but not any electrical goods.

The students are hoping for community support so they can make a good sum.