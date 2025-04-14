School teams gear up for Greenpower Kit Car competition at Gateshead Stadium

The Reece Foundation North East Goblin Event takes place on May 19. School teams will arrive at the stadium at 8.30am to compete in a race day. The children will put the electric Greenpower Goblin Kit Cars they have built through their paces on the stadium race track.

The event is an opportunity to meet and compete with other school teams and share in the excitement of taking part in this live sporting event.

The race day is organised by the charity Greenpower Education Trust, with backing from the Reece Foundation. Greenpower helps get young people into Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) through a team challenge. School teams assemble electric kit cars and compete them at venues around the UK and abroad.

Greenpower Goblin Kit Cars are designed to be built and driven by teams of school children aged 9 to 11. Schools can run the project as part of the Design and Technology curriculum.

CEO of Greenpower Barnabus Shelbourne said: “We are extremely grateful to the Reece Foundation for helping to fund this event and for their continuing support for Greenpower.”

The Reece Foundation is an independent charity which promotes engineering and manufacturing in the North East, and supports the improvement of education in STEM subjects through grants and funding.

Spectators are welcome to attend the event at Gateshead stadium, which is free of charge. Team challenge heats begin at 10.15am after scrutineering and the team briefing.

Sarah Hill, Head of Design and Technology at Valley Gardens Middle School said: “We are definitely planning to go to Gateshead this year. The children have just finished building the car so now we need to arrange transport.”

The school team has entered the Greenpower Gateshead event before.

“The kids came back buzzing. It’s a really good day out. They get the real feel of competing on a race track. Greenpower gives them a really good competition. It’s a fantastic experience for them to take part.”

Sarah suggested that any schools interested go to the race day. “It’s a great opportunity to ask questions and find out about Greenpower.”

Greenpower STEM Ambassador Rowland Hingston comes in to the school to help teach the children how to build the car.

Rowland said: “The Greenpower events I have been to have all been a huge success. It’s great to see the children all cheer each other on.”

Rowland, a retired engineer and Greenpower volunteer STEM Ambassador, works with 20 schools in the North East and usually visits two a week to help run Greenpower training sessions.

“Within a school we try to keep the groups small so the children can be really hands on. When the car is ready they get to race it. That’s the cherry on top!”

The Reece Foundation North East Goblin event is open to primary school teams from around the country. The junior team from The Hive Youth Zone in Birkenhead will be taking their award winning sustainably designed Goblin car.

Colin Gaskill from The Hive said: “We are looking forward to going to the Gateshead event for the first time!”

There is still time to enter for any school teams not yet signed up for the event. Entries close on 5 May.

Greenpower also holds Formula 24 events for 11 to 16 year olds and Formula 24+ events for 16 to 25 year olds. Over 10,000 students take part each year.

There are sponsorship and volunteering opportunities and other ways to get involved. For more information email [email protected], call Greenpower on 01243 552305 or visit www.greenpower.co.uk.

1 . Contributed Greenpower North East Goblin race event at Gateshead International Stadium. Photographer: Adam Pigott. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

