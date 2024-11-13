They’ve been settling in well to their new learning environment over the past few months and are now eagerly looking forward to the run up to Christmas.
Here are 19 lovely pictures of them.
1 / 5
They’ve been settling in well to their new learning environment over the past few months and are now eagerly looking forward to the run up to Christmas.
Here are 19 lovely pictures of them.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.