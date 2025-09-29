School manager celebrates 20 years at primary in Gosforth

As children returned to a Gosforth school for the new academic year, one member of staff had a special milestone to celebrate.

Tracey Ambrose joined St Charles’ Catholic Primary in July 2005, meaning she has now completed an impressive 20 years at the school.

Starting in the office as an admin assistant, she quickly progressed to become School Business Manager – a role she has held ever since.

“I grew into the job,” she said. “I started as the administration assistant, as the time systems were very outdated. I implemented many simple systems, for example introducing spreadsheets instead of handwritten books with tick lists for payments.

“I took over from an amazing lady, Mrs Moore; however, all the systems were paper-based. At the time, they even wrote a list in a book of all letters sent out and who they were going to and when. Loads of the work was handwritten in notebooks.

“After a few years, I successfully completed the School Business Manager qualification. Since then, I have been School Business Manager.”

Her widespread responsibilities now include health and safety; recruitment and Human Resources documentation; supporting governors, staff, parents, and children; safeguarding; finance; and the school environment.

Despite being based in the office, Mrs Ambrose is a familiar face to the pupils at St Charles’, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust.

“I really love my job, and get involved in so many aspects of school life,” she continued. “I am not a teacher and don't work in the classroom; however I have plenty of contact with the children and their families.

“I have spent many sessions at lunchtime, wiping tables and chatting with the children in the lunch hall, or outside supporting in the playground. Children talk to me in the corridors and come and see me in the office, if they want to share something.

“For several years, I held a lunchtime running club and introduced many children to the love of running. Many children moved onto organised running groups and have been very successful.”

Another achievement was organising a charity fun run in memory of a pupil who had died the previous year, while she has also undertaken some more unusual tasks in her two decades at the school, including escorting a mother duck and ducklings from the playground, and removing spiders from the Headteacher’s office.

“After 20 years of full-time dedication at St Charles’, I am now the longest serving member of the staff team,” added Mrs Ambrose, who has just reduced her hours to a three-day week, with a view to easing towards retirement.

“I love working at St Charles’. We are a huge school family.

“The children make coming to work every day so lovely. The staff are a delight to work with, and we have many laughs every day. I love the atmosphere and feel really appreciated by everyone.”

“Tracey is an amazing member of the team, and a huge part of our school community,” said Headteacher Louise Nealings. “She is the first face that greets families and visitors to the school office, and everyone loves her.

“She has a keen interest in all of the children, and always goes above and beyond her role. She leads Running Club, is always happy to get a pie in her face, or wet for charity, and is often found solving all caretaking problems.

“She is a wonderful colleague and support to the staff team. We all love her dearly and would like to thank her for her service.”