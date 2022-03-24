School hides book bags in local community to get kids reading

Book bags were hidden around the Berwick area by Scremerston First School.

By Ian Smith
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 1:06 pm
Young readers with some of Scremerston First School's book bags.

The school decided that as part of its World Book Day celebrations – where the theme was "Every Child a Reader" – all children should be able to take part and not just its own pupils.

The idea is that a child finds a book bag with a new book inside. They take it home and read it. If they like it they can keep it and hide a book of their own that they have finished with or they can rehide the original book.

The school has had a fantastic response and hopes to keep it running for as long as possible.

Headteacher Sarah Smith said: “At Scremerston we value reading as the gateway to learning; by instilling a love for reading and building confident readers we aim to open the wonderful world of the written word to all our children.”

