School hides book bags in local community to get kids reading

Young readers with some of Scremerston First School's book bags.

The school decided that as part of its World Book Day celebrations – where the theme was "Every Child a Reader" – all children should be able to take part and not just its own pupils.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The idea is that a child finds a book bag with a new book inside. They take it home and read it. If they like it they can keep it and hide a book of their own that they have finished with or they can rehide the original book.

The school has had a fantastic response and hopes to keep it running for as long as possible.