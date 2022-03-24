School hides book bags in local community to get kids reading
Book bags were hidden around the Berwick area by Scremerston First School.
The school decided that as part of its World Book Day celebrations – where the theme was "Every Child a Reader" – all children should be able to take part and not just its own pupils.
The idea is that a child finds a book bag with a new book inside. They take it home and read it. If they like it they can keep it and hide a book of their own that they have finished with or they can rehide the original book.
The school has had a fantastic response and hopes to keep it running for as long as possible.
Headteacher Sarah Smith said: “At Scremerston we value reading as the gateway to learning; by instilling a love for reading and building confident readers we aim to open the wonderful world of the written word to all our children.”