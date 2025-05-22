School gets five star review from travel blogger

Pupils from a Northumberland primary school made such a positive impression on a visit to a historic county landmark they were praised by a leading family travel blogger.

Three Year 5 classes from Bothal Primary School in Ashington were on the day trip to Cragside, near Rothbury, on Tuesday when they caught the attention of the North East Family Fun team.

Sam and Steve Rickleton (pictured), who live in Northumberland, set up the North East Family Fun blog 15 years ago when their three children were younger to share the places they had visited with others.

But the online review platform soon took off and in 2015 became a full-time business for the couple, who now work with, feature and review lots of local attractions but have also travelled around the world sharing reviews – including working with Visit Florida in 2017.

Sam and Steve Rickleton with their three children.

With nearly 120,000 followers, posts on their hugely popular Facebook page have a huge reach. So when they posted about meeting the Bothal Primary School children this week, they generated a flood of positive comments.

North East Family Fun wrote: “During our recent trip to Cragside there was a large school trip there and they kind of ended up following us around. Omg they were so lovely!

“First of all they were running around the formal gardens sniffing everything, shouting at their friends to come and smell the mint, buzzing at the bright unusual flowers and calling their teacher over to have a look. It was so nice to see lots of children so enthusiastic about gardening!

“Then when we walked past with Fozzy they moved to give us space and complimented us on how cute our dog was. We ended up climbing the rock garden together, I kept stopping to take photos and moved to the side and every single child said thank you.

Beautifully behaved: Bothal Primary School children during their visit to Cragside

“Then they were chattering about going in the house next and stopped an elderly couple to ask if they had been in the big house yet and what it was like. They said it was beautiful and the kids were so excited.

“And finally, just as we were finishing our picnic and leaving our table they descended for lunch and were super respectful when it came to finding free tables.

“Eeee what a group! I must admit, I usually like peace and quiet on days out but this group made my day. They were so inquisitive, polite and enthusiastic!”

The post generated more than 1,000 likes within 24 hours and comments included:

“Well done Bothal Primary. This was so lovely to read…”

“Well done parents and school for educating your children to an incredible standard. This has made my day…”

“I bet all the parents and teachers are so proud of them - as they should be.”

Louise Hall, Executive Headteacher of Ashington Learning Partnership, said she was delighted at the ‘positive review’ and the comments it has generated.

She said: “It was wonderful to read. At our last Ofsted visit, inspectors highlighted in their report how our staff set high expectations of behaviour, which they described both in lessons and outside of the classroom as ‘exemplary’.

“But to hear such praise from a member of the public – who just happened to be a professional travel blogger with a huge following – has left children, parents and staff all over the moon. We’re delighted. Well done to all our Year 5 children and thank you to North East Family Fun for such a positive review.”