Figures presented to Northumberland County Council’s Family and Children’s Services Committee show there have been 4,027 fixed-term exclusions from the county’s schools in 2021/22 – almost double the previous year’s figure of 2,144.

While the report presented to members did not specify the reasons behind individual exclusions, councillors felt that approaches to uniform should change, particularly given the cost of living crisis.

Coun Mark Swinburn said: “The number of exclusions there is quite shocking. I really hope we don’t have temporary exclusions where pupils are excluded because their uniform doesn’t quite fit what the school wants, even though the previous term they were in the same piece of uniform.

Councillors have urged teachers to be more understanding when it comes to uniform 'breaches', bearing in mind the ongoing cost of living crisis.

“It’s a bugbear when it comes to school uniform. We are struggling at the moment. If somebody has slightly the wrong shade of trousers or slightly the wrong shade of skirt, or something along those lines, people are finding it difficult.

“Children shouldn’t be sent home because of something like that. We need to be that little bit for flexible on that.”

Coun Anne Dale added: “I’m appalled to hear that kids are being excluded from school for not having the right uniform. It is appalling, I find that quite wrong.”

The report was created after a task and finish group was set up in 2018 in a bid to investigate the rising levels of school exclusions – both permanent and temporary – in Northumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The five schools with the highest figures over the four-year period were Bedlington Academy (55), Ashington Academy (37), NCEA Duke’s Secondary School in Ashington (32), Berwick Academy (23) and the Blyth Academy (22), while St Benet Biscop Catholic Academy in Bedlington also saw 20 exclusions.

Coun Caroline Ball, who represents Ashington Central, added: “I’m quite horrified to see how Ashington and Bedlington especially are faring on this.

“Is it higher student numbers that are responsible? Is it the same trust? I think those figures for Ashington Bedlington and Blyth are startling. Does it drill down to funding?

“What is it about those towns that means they aren’t faring as well?”

Advertisement Hide Ad