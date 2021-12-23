School donates hundreds of food items to Amble Food Bank

James Calvert Spence College teachers Miss Scrimgeour and Mr Rodgers.

The school held a Christmas Jumper Day on the last day of term and asked those taking part to donate items for collection by the charity.

A huge selection of food and other groceries were donated by students and their families and at the school’s South Avenue site, years 5-7 had a competition to see which class could donate the most items.

Class 5D were declared the winners by art and design teacher Miss Scrimgeour after donating an impressive 112 items and received some fabulous cupcakes as a reward.

Sixth Form students helped to coordinate the collection of items as part of their in-school volunteering, which saw them giving their time for ten hours this term for the benefit of others.

Amble Food Bank volunteer Lynne Morelli visiteded the school to collect the donations.

Katrina Cassidy, Pastoral Support Officer (PSO), said: "The staff and students at JCSC felt very strongly that they would like to donate again to Amble Food Bank again this year. I would like to thank all the students and their families for embracing the spirit of the day.”