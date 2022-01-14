School celebrates Good improvement following Osted inspection

Whytrig Middle School has been rated 'Good' following the latest inspection by Ofsted.

Whytrig Middle School, in Seaton Delaval, was rated ‘good’ by Ofsted following the latest inspection, improving from the ‘requiring improvement’ it received in 2018.

Inspectors said the school is ‘outstanding’ for behaviour and attitudes.

The latest Ofsted report said: “Behaviour in this school is exemplary. Pupils are well engaged in lessons and show a thirst for learning.

"The culture and relationships are exceptional at Whytrig. Leaders are highly ambitious in their vision for the school and what pupils can achieve.”

John Barnes, executive headteacher at the Seaton Valley Federation, said: “I am absolutely delighted with the report.

"This report truly reflects just what a great school Whytrig is. All of the staff, pupils and parents have worked very hard to be a ‘Good’ school.

"I am so proud of all of them.

"Anyone associated with the Seaton Valley Federation knew how good Whytrig was and always has been.

"I am just pleased that Ofsted have seen this too.”

Jon Souter, head of school at Whytrig Middle School, said: “We are extremely pleased to be able to share the Ofsted report from our recent inspection.

"Our dedicated team of staff work tirelessly to ensure our children are well supported each day in an environment where we strive for our pupils to be the best versions of themselves; this report truly reflects the hard work of everyone, particularly since the disappointing inspection outcome in 2018 and the added challenges created over the last two years during the pandemic.

"We are all very proud of our school and the children who attend it and we will look forward to continuing the journey we are on as we aim to make the provision we offer even better!”

Cath McEvoy-Carr, Executive Director for Adult Social Care and Children's Services, said: "A huge congratulations to the school and its pupils.

"They have worked extremely hard over the last few years to improve their education offer, but to get ‘Good’ across the board with ‘Outstanding’ qualities in behaviour and attitudes is fantastic.