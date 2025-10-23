A Reform UK councillor has raised concerns around school capacity in Ashington after some families told her they had to send their children to school in Amble due to a lack of spaces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youngsters are forced to undergo a 26-mile round trip every day with both Ashington Academy and Duke’s Secondary School full.

Cllr Sonia Simm said the council needed to ensure more Section 106 money from housing developers was put towards increasing capacity at the schools, given the large number of houses that have been built and are planned in the town. But the county council has pointed out that almost all children who apply by the deadlines get into their chosen school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Simm said: “I have been contacted by the parents of a child who has not been able to get into school in Ashington. It has been an absolute nightmare.

Concerns have been raised about school capacity in Ashington.

“They have been told she has to go to Amble. I don’t feel like the council is taking the children’s needs into account. How much is it costing the council in transport? There is an issue here.

“The south east of Northumberland has got nothing in terms of secondary school places. I just feel like there has been a big failure with Section 106 contributions – the council has overlooked the infrastructure.

“We’re building houses and taking families from outside the area – they’re relocating because it is cheaper to live here and people are working from home. It’s not just schools that are struggling – my dentist has a waiting list of 3,000 patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Infrastructure in south east Northumberland has failed, and we’re still building. The schools are being failed.

“The council need to find some money from somewhere to put into extra spaces in schools. People are frustrated because they can’t get their kids into school.”

Figures obtained by the Local Democracy Reporting Service in January showed that there had been a significant fall in the number of pupils at secondary school age in Ashington Academy. Between 2012 and 2024, the number of pupils fell from 1,610 to just 956.

Responding, cabinet member for education Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson said: “We work really hard throughout the year to ensure that our young people can receive the best education as close to their homes as possible – and this academic year over 99.9% of parents and carers secured first or second choice preferences for their secondary school age children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Parents of students unable to secure a place at their local school have either submitted their application late or they have submitted an in-year application for a place in their local school, having moved into the area during the school-year. Ultimately, the issue is not that there is not enough physical capacity in the schools and academies, but the way in which individual schools manage their classes around their staffing and curriculum arrangements.”