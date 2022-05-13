Rotary competition success for Alnwick students

A huge range of excellent entries came forward in the colours of nature themed competition, showcasing the students' photography and artistic skills, knowledge and enthusiasm for the subject.

As always the judging was extremely hard, but a huge congratulations to Intermediate winner of the local heats for photography, Lucie Fatherley in Year 8 and senior winner Harris Hall in Year 10.

Winner of the artist competition was Emmy Burgess, Year 9.

Harris Hall won the district prize for photography.

Ruby, a Year 12 student also won this year's Rotary young filmmaker competition, focusing on the theme of environment. Ruby looked at combining two different types of environment: industrial city life and the rural countryside in Northumberland to show how they contrast each other – a brilliant example of Ruby’s interest and passion for photography and filmmaking.

The winners of the local heats were sent to the district level for judging and Harris won the prize for photography and Ruby for filmmaker. Both now go through to the national final.

Joy Palmer Cooper, president of Alnwick Rotary Club, said: “It has been such a pleasure for Alnwick Rotary Club to support these Rotary competitions for young people in Duchess's Community High School.

"The standard of entries in the young photographer competition was truly superb, and we were delighted to receive such excellent entries for two new competitions this year - the young artist and the young filmmaker.

Lucy Fatherley won the Year 8 intermediate prize.