News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

RNLI call into Seahouses school with a Lindisfarne Gospels sheep

Lifeboat crew visited Seahouses Primary School with a special guest – a Lindisfarne Gospels plastic sheep.

By Ian Smith
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 11:51am

As part of the celebration of the return of the Lindisfarne Gospels to the region, The Illuminated Sheep Project by artist Deepa Mann-Klier was launched at Bamburgh Castle.

The Seahouses RNLI crew helped to bring the project to life for the pupils by bringing one of the sheep to their school.

Hide Ad

The Gospels have been loaned by the British Museum, to the Laing Art Gallery in Newcastle for viewing, until December 3.

RNLI coxswain Keith Slater, mechanic Graeme Trotter and helmsman Tim Stienlet, with children of Seahouses Primary School.
SeahousesBamburgh CastleBritish MuseumNewcastle