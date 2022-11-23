As part of the celebration of the return of the Lindisfarne Gospels to the region, The Illuminated Sheep Project by artist Deepa Mann-Klier was launched at Bamburgh Castle.

The Seahouses RNLI crew helped to bring the project to life for the pupils by bringing one of the sheep to their school.

The Gospels have been loaned by the British Museum, to the Laing Art Gallery in Newcastle for viewing, until December 3.