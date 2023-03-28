News you can trust since 1854
Repair project at Felton Primary School gets the green light

Refurbishment works at Felton Primary School have been given the green light.

By Ian Smith
Published 28th Mar 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 14:21 BST

It is planned to recover the flat roofs and remove and replace cladding, windows and external doors.

An application by Northumberland County Council seeking planning permission for the work was approved by officers using delegated powers.

There were no objections.

Felton Primary School.
Felton Primary School.
Felton Primary School.
Planning officer James Wellwood reported: “The scale of the proposed development is considered to be relatively minor in nature and would not give rise to any significant concerns in respect of scale, design or visual impact.

“It is considered that the proposals are unlikely to have any greater impact upon neighbouring amenity than the current use of the site.”

A report by Capita states the works are required to improve the buildings’ thermal performance and to replace elements that have reached the end of their serviceable lifespan.

Proposals include an improved roof weatherproofing system to mitigate the impact of ponding surface water and the replacement of the original single-glazed windows with double-glazed alternatives.

