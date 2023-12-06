Renovation project completed at primary school in Cramlington
and live on Freeview channel 276
The £750,000 makeover of Ss Peter and Paul’s Catholic Primary School included a new entrance and offices, which allowed existing space to be remodelled as classrooms and a wellbeing room.
The project was funded by the Bishop Bewick Education Trust, of which the school is a member, and its completion was marked by Mass at St Paul’s Church and a blessing of the building by Bishop Stephen Wright.
Executive headteacher Charlotte Chapman said: “The work has made the school more welcoming and is a better use of space.
“The work was necessary, as the school needed updating. Children, parents and staff are delighted with the changes. The entrance is impressive.
“The children have loved seeing updates to their school. They are amazed at how great it looks internally and externally.
“They are proud to attend such a great school where all stakeholders take pride in themselves, in their environment, and in their work.
“Ss Peter and Paul’s is a vibrant community where parents and staff work together for the good of the children.”
Ms Chapman added: “Staff are a fantastic team who are committed to the education of all our young people.
“Key stage two SATs results in July 2023 were above that of national averages in all areas, which demonstrates the excellent curriculum design, strong teaching, and the engagement in learning from our children.
“The school has been on a journey of improvement, and the building reflects the excellent work that is taking place within the school.”