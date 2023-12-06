Renovation works have been completed at a primary school in Cramlington.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The £750,000 makeover of Ss Peter and Paul’s Catholic Primary School included a new entrance and offices, which allowed existing space to be remodelled as classrooms and a wellbeing room.

The project was funded by the Bishop Bewick Education Trust, of which the school is a member, and its completion was marked by Mass at St Paul’s Church and a blessing of the building by Bishop Stephen Wright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Executive headteacher Charlotte Chapman said: “The work has made the school more welcoming and is a better use of space.

Ss Peter and Paul's Catholic Primary School celebrates the completed project. (Photo by Kate Buckingham)

“The work was necessary, as the school needed updating. Children, parents and staff are delighted with the changes. The entrance is impressive.

“The children have loved seeing updates to their school. They are amazed at how great it looks internally and externally.

“They are proud to attend such a great school where all stakeholders take pride in themselves, in their environment, and in their work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ss Peter and Paul’s is a vibrant community where parents and staff work together for the good of the children.”

The project included a new entrance and office as well as converting existing space into more classrooms. (Photo by Kate Buckingham)

Ms Chapman added: “Staff are a fantastic team who are committed to the education of all our young people.

“Key stage two SATs results in July 2023 were above that of national averages in all areas, which demonstrates the excellent curriculum design, strong teaching, and the engagement in learning from our children.