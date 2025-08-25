Record level of severely absent pupils in Northumberland schools

A record level of students were severely absent from Northumberland school in autumn last year, new figures show.

Figures from the Department for Education show 854 students in Northumberland were severely absent, meaning they missed at least half of school sessions, in the 2024-25 autumn term

They accounted for 2.3% of students – up from 2.1% the year before and the highest since comparable records began in 2016-17.

Meanwhile, 18.3% of pupils in the area were persistently absent, missing 10% or more of sessions.

Across England, the proportion of severely absent pupils in the recent autumn term also reached a record high at 2% of students.

Yet, the rate of persistently absent pupils fell from 19.4% in autumn 2023-24 to 17.8% last year.

General secretary at school leaders' union NAHT Paul Whiteman said the figures are a ‘small step in the right direction’, but warned there is ‘a long way to go’ to improve attendance.

He also warned that fining parents is a ‘crude tool’, calling for better support for schools and families to address the root cause of students missing out on education.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Getting children back in classrooms, where they belong, is non-negotiable if we are to break the unfair link between background and success so we can build a fairer country, a cornerstone of our plan for change.”

A DfE spokesperson said: “We inherited a broken school system so we are taking decisive action through our plan for change to tackle the attendance crisis – and the latest data shows positive green shoots with the biggest year-on-year improvement in attendance in a decade.”