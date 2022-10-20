Pupils at Grange View First School have the opportunity to enjoy the new facility during break and lunch times. It was funded by the Friends of Grange View.

In addition, an open afternoon where parents were invited to come along was held to encourage reading.

Stories were selected for the different year groups, there were craft activities linked to the chosen texts and there were books for all age ranges that parents could take away for free.

There were plenty of smiling faces at the reading open afternoon at Grange View First School.

Assistant headteacher Lauren Chapman said: “The children are loving sharing a book with friends in the reading shed. They have carpet tiles to chill on the yard, beanbags to lounge on and a great cosy space inside with an astroturfed roof and twinkly lights.”

She added: “We are very fortunate to have a library next to our school and all the children visit each week to take books out.”