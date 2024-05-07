Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is among 20 nurseries across the region to received an award from reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk

Katie Atkinson, nursery manager of RAFA Kidz Boulmer, said: “At RAFAKidz Boulmer we have a team of passionate, committed, and hard-working staff who put children’s learning and development at the forefront of everything we do.

"Our staff are specially selected for their loving and caring nature, as well as their expertise. We are a small nursery with a homely feel and our children are nurtured and encouraged to build positive relationships with all the staff.

The RAFA Kidz nursery team at Boulmer. Photograph: Stuart Boulton/RAFA.

"We have a lot of military children here and we make it our mission to support the children and families through deployment. We are the familiar and regular part of the children’s life that provides comfort and reassurance.

“We believe that children’s early years are a vital part of their lives, and we are passionate about focusing on their individual needs and interests which is reflected through child led learning and play allowing the child to make choices, take risks and invent their own play through imagination, making sense of the world they live in.

"We are delighted to win this award and it demonstrates how much our families value us and high-quality service we offer.”

The nurseries were rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate RAFA Kidz Boulmer on being rated by parents as a top nursery in the North East! Being rated so highly by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement.

“Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is offering their children an excellent standard of care and a stimulating environment, which will help boost their development and hopefully create a lifelong love of learning.