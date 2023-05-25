A bespoke character education programme, based on its vision, has been designed and embedded by the school.

It was created to instil a set of core values in its pupils, alongside promoting academic excellence for all.

Headteacher Nadine Fielding said: “I am immensely proud of what we have created in our school. Our aim is for every child to have good character – and that runs like a golden thread through everything that happens here.

Character Champion Sadie Rodway, Nadine Fielding and four pupils.

“We want our pupils to grow up to be flourishing members of society where they have the values, skills and experience to make a positive impact in the world.”

Tom Haigh, CEO of ACE, and Andrew Pettit, director of schools for ACE, praised Morpeth First School in their report for having a “genuine commitment” to character education.

The report also included the following: “It was evident throughout our visit that leaders have fostered a strong sense of community, nurture and support.