News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Quality Mark Plus for Character Education awarded to Morpeth First School

Pupils and staff at Morpeth First School are celebrating after becoming the only first school in the country to be awarded the Quality Mark Plus Award for Character Education by the Association for Character Education (ACE).
By Andrew Coulson
Published 25th May 2023, 10:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 10:54 BST

A bespoke character education programme, based on its vision, has been designed and embedded by the school.

It was created to instil a set of core values in its pupils, alongside promoting academic excellence for all.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Headteacher Nadine Fielding said: “I am immensely proud of what we have created in our school. Our aim is for every child to have good character – and that runs like a golden thread through everything that happens here.

Character Champion Sadie Rodway, Nadine Fielding and four pupils.Character Champion Sadie Rodway, Nadine Fielding and four pupils.
Character Champion Sadie Rodway, Nadine Fielding and four pupils.
Most Popular

“We want our pupils to grow up to be flourishing members of society where they have the values, skills and experience to make a positive impact in the world.”

Tom Haigh, CEO of ACE, and Andrew Pettit, director of schools for ACE, praised Morpeth First School in their report for having a “genuine commitment” to character education.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report also included the following: “It was evident throughout our visit that leaders have fostered a strong sense of community, nurture and support.

“It was also clear that leaders have succeeded in building a culture of trust, collaboration and mutual understanding which has helped create the conditions in which staff and students can flourish and where character development is an authentic and sustained part of what it means to be a student or a member of staff at Morpeth First School.”