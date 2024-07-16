Pupils watch construction progress on new modular classrooms for expanding school in Amble
The partnership is moving to a two-tier system of education, meaning first schools at Amble Links, Red Row, Grange View, and Broomhill will expand into primary schools.
Despite their modular construction, the new classrooms are permanent extensions that will be clad in brick.
The classrooms expected to be ready for pupils at the start of the new term in September. The move to two-tier is part of a £39m investment by Northumberland County Council to improve education in the area, which includes a new building for James Calvert Spence College.
Cllr Guy Renner Thompson, cabinet member for education, said: “Portakabin have worked closely with the schools on these designs, and I am delighted to see the plans take shape. The first classrooms certainly arrived in style, and it will be fantastic to have these new facilities ready for September as the schools embark on this exciting next chapter.”
Pupils at Grange View Church of England First School buried a time capsule underneath their new classroom.
Lee Norwood, Contract Manager at Portakabin, said: “The whole Portakabin team have been thrilled to support the local community in this way, by providing state-of-the-art teaching facilities and learning areas that students can thrive in.
“We are really looking forward to seeing these new schools in action in September.”
Elsewhere, work is on track at the former middle school site on South Avenue, which is being redeveloped into two new schools set to open in September.
Amble First School will expand and relocate to become the 210 place Edwin Street Primary School along with a 26 place nursery.
Special educational needs and disabilities provision will also increase, with Alnwick’s Barndale House School opening a 50 place satellite site called Barndale-by-the-Sea.
It will be fitted out with bespoke classrooms, a life skills studio, home economics classroom, STEM classroom, and library.
Amble West with Warkworth councillor Jeff Watson said: “We’ve talked about these plans for a long time, but now they are quickly becoming reality and it’s very exciting for Amble and the surrounding area.
“We’re witnessing a transformation in Amble and it’s going to be fantastic for the children, young people and the wider community.”
