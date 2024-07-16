Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pupils in the Coquet Partnership of schools have welcomed the delivery of new classrooms as they were delivered by lorry and hoisted into position by cranes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership is moving to a two-tier system of education, meaning first schools at Amble Links, Red Row, Grange View, and Broomhill will expand into primary schools.

Despite their modular construction, the new classrooms are permanent extensions that will be clad in brick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The classrooms expected to be ready for pupils at the start of the new term in September. The move to two-tier is part of a £39m investment by Northumberland County Council to improve education in the area, which includes a new building for James Calvert Spence College.

Pupils watch on as new classrooms are delivered to Amble Links First School. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

Cllr Guy Renner Thompson, cabinet member for education, said: “Portakabin have worked closely with the schools on these designs, and I am delighted to see the plans take shape. The first classrooms certainly arrived in style, and it will be fantastic to have these new facilities ready for September as the schools embark on this exciting next chapter.”

Pupils at Grange View Church of England First School buried a time capsule underneath their new classroom.

Lee Norwood, Contract Manager at Portakabin, said: “The whole Portakabin team have been thrilled to support the local community in this way, by providing state-of-the-art teaching facilities and learning areas that students can thrive in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are really looking forward to seeing these new schools in action in September.”

Pupils at Grange View Church of England First School buried a time capsule underneath their new classroom. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

Elsewhere, work is on track at the former middle school site on South Avenue, which is being redeveloped into two new schools set to open in September.

Amble First School will expand and relocate to become the 210 place Edwin Street Primary School along with a 26 place nursery.

Special educational needs and disabilities provision will also increase, with Alnwick’s Barndale House School opening a 50 place satellite site called Barndale-by-the-Sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be fitted out with bespoke classrooms, a life skills studio, home economics classroom, STEM classroom, and library.

Amble West with Warkworth councillor Jeff Watson said: “We’ve talked about these plans for a long time, but now they are quickly becoming reality and it’s very exciting for Amble and the surrounding area.

“We’re witnessing a transformation in Amble and it’s going to be fantastic for the children, young people and the wider community.”