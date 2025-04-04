Pupils thrive at Longbenton school

Inspectors assessing St Stephen’s Catholic Primary School in Longbenton said “everyone is welcome” at the school, and that it helped pupils “thrive” and “be the best they can be”.

Headteacher Stephen Fallon was delighted with the report.

“Congratulations to everyone at St Stephen’s after a hugely successful Ofsted inspection,” he said.

“The inspector found no areas for improvement, which is a tremendous endorsement of the work going on in school, and acknowledges the high standards achieved.”

The inspection at the school, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, also highlighted the “highly ambitious curriculum that enables children to gain the knowledge and skills to succeed” and allows them to leave “well prepared for their next steps in learning” and “achieve exceptionally well”.

In addition, the report singled out the pupils’ “exemplary” behaviour, describing them as “polite and courteous to each other, staff, and visitors” and stating that they “take great pride in their work and achievements”.

“Starting in early years, staff foster caring relationships with children,” wrote the inspectors. “These strengthen as pupils move through the school. Pupils feel safe and well supported by staff.”

The curriculum at St Stephen’s was described as “broad and engaging”, helping pupils to “deepen their knowledge more effectively over time” and “demonstrate secure knowledge of different subjects”. The core subjects of English and mathematics were seen as being particularly well taught.

“The school teaches English and mathematics well,” continued the report. “The curriculum for writing helps pupils write with precision and maturity. Older pupils explain with clarity how their individual writing improves over time. Pupils bring together their writing skills with their wider curriculum knowledge successfully. Pupils are proud of their increased fluency and speed when working with numbers. Pupils achieve highly in mathematics.”

The staff at St Stephen’s were recognised as “well skilled”, with the inspectors maintaining that “carefully planned training and collaborative working across the school ensure that staff support pupils with learning effectively”, so that “all pupils make significant progress through the curriculum”.

Extra-curricular activities also received positive mention in the report, which noted that the school “weaves high aspirations for pupils into wider opportunities for them” with careers events to “help pupils to understand the world of work”, and “interesting and diverse clubs” to “help pupils explore different activities and try out new things”.

“Classrooms are calm, industrious and focused,” found the inspectors. “Pupils are eager to do well. Learning is rarely disrupted. Outside, pupils are highly active across a wide range of different activities. For example, pupils of all ages dance and sing in the performing arts area. Older pupils are proud to support younger pupils.”

“The school prepares pupils exceptionally well for life in modern Britain,” they said. “Pupils demonstrate fundamental British values in their respect and tolerance for others. They are confident and articulate in discussions. They listen well to others and are not afraid to challenge ideas. They are reflective when discussing other faiths and religions. They are clear that everyone is welcome at their school.”

“The report notes how well pupils are prepared for the next stage of education and that all pupils achieve exceptionally well,” added Mr Fallon. “It also explains how the school’s work to prepare pupils for life in modern Britain is also exceptional and that behaviour is exemplary.

“Overall, it’s a fantastic report and affirms the great work going on in the school.

“Well done to all the staff, pupils and governors for a thoroughly deserved report based on all the fabulous work they do.”

1 . Contributed St Stephen's Catholic Primary praised by Ofsted Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

